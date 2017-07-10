Family Says Woman Killed At Tulsa Park Didn’t Deserve To Die - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Says Woman Killed At Tulsa Park Didn’t Deserve To Die

Police say Chantel Mack was an innocent victim of the gunfire in the park.
"The hurt is not just because she's gone, it's because of the kids - not being able to see that personality, not remember that smile or remember who she was," said Mack's cousin, Ryan Roland.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for the people who opened fire at a Tulsa park during a softball game.

Two people were killed, Michael Daniels and Chantel Mack.

Police say Mack was an innocent victim of the gunfire in the park. She was the mother of a 2-year-old boy and had just given birth to another son six weeks ago.

Her family says she was a good mother who loved her boys more than anything, and now they must grow up without her.

"The hurt is not just because she's gone, it's because of the kids - not being able to see that personality, not remember that smile or remember who she was," said Mack’s cousin, Ryan Roland.

They say Mack was an awesome basketball player and loved to exchange good-natured insults with friends and family.

They said she was always willing to meet new people, could talk to anyone and had a side that could make anyone laugh.

"She was very goofy," Roland said.

Mack and some family members had gone to Crawford Park to hang out. There was a softball game in progress when, all of a sudden, people started shooting.

Police know it was more than one but aren't sure how many. They say it could be gang related.

Mack’s family says no violence ever accomplishes anything.

"I just let God bring the justice and soon, whatever else will follow," Roland said.

For now, they are just clinging to one another as they grieve a life taken too soon.

Police talked to a lot of people who said they heard something but didn't see anything.

If you did see something, or you know something, police need you to come forward.

