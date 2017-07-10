Midtown Neighborhood Concerned Thieves Are Casing Homes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Midtown Neighborhood Concerned Thieves Are Casing Homes

By: Annie Chang
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A midtown Tulsa family’s security camera caught a thief stealing their packages. The family believes the thief knew they were out of town.

Homeowners in Ranch Acres near 41st and Harvard believe thieves are casing homes, watching and waiting for them to leave.

While Kneisha Jones and her family were on vacation, their security camera kept watch and sent them an alert on their way home.

"Oh, we got a notification. So, we check it, and sure enough, saw the video and we're like, 'Oh, no,'" she said.

The video shows a woman pulling over in her white SUV, walking up to the Jones' porch and leaving with a handful of their mail and packages.

Jones says, knowing they’d be gone for a week, she put a hold on their mail. The thief showed up just half an hour after the mailman dropped off all the mail - before the Jones got home.

"I actually, I mean, I prayed for the girl because something must be going on for you to stoop that low, to go somebody's mailbox and do something like that and take something that don't belong to you," she said.

Jones’ neighbor, Rochelle Swanegan, said she was shocked when she saw the video.

"I'm just like, broad daylight she just pulls up and goes in the mail," Swanegan said.

She and other neighbors believe thieves are driving around their area waiting for homeowners to leave.

"Been having weird cars driving through the neighborhood," she said.

Jones said, "Get that heart checked because that's not right to do that to other people - take things that don't belong to you."

The Jones family filed a police report and gave investigators that security video.

