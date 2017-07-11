Continued Hot And Humid Across Eastern Oklahoma

We continue with our typical summertime pattern for the state, at least for the next few days, before the mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to slide slightly west Friday into the weekend. This may allow for showers or storms along a weak front to approach the area this weekend. Some data remain very bullish for this scenario. But typically, these fronts usually become diffuse as they move southward due to the lack of strong temperature differences along the boundary. But the upper air flow would be transitioning back to the northwest flow for the weekend. At this point I have continued the low chance for showers and storms Friday into the weekend but will begin to bump the pops up into some slightly higher chances suggested by some data.

Otherwise it’s another forecast filled with toasty weather along with muggy and tropical-like conditions. Local dew points in the lower 70s will persist for the next few days across the eastern third of the state allowing heat index values near or above 104 to 105. Once again, we may be very close to some heat advisories for a few counties across eastern OK today and tomorrow. Our winds will remain from the south today around 10 to 20 mph and will offer some minor relief. The wind speeds are expected to be lower by the middle to end of the week. Ozone formation may occur near the metro Wednesday or Thursday with an Ozone alert possible.

A weak trough may develop and slide across east TX into southeastern OK Wednesday night into Thursday with a few additional showers or storms a possibility across southeastern OK both Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, our next best chance for showers and storms will be Friday into the weekend with a minor reduction in temp and humidity value.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone