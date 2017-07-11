Authorities: 16 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Authorities: 16 Killed In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi

ITTA BENA, Mississippi -

A U.S. military plane crashed into a field in rural Mississippi Monday, killing at least 16 people aboard, spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage, officials said.

Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no details. The KC-130 is used as a refueling tanker.

Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane corkscrewing downward with one engine smoking.

"You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around," he said. "It was spinning down."

Jones said the plane hit the ground behind some trees in a soybean field, and by the time he and other reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said.

Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks told the Greenwood Commonwealth that debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles.

Jones said firefighters tried to put out the fire at the main crash site but withdrew after an explosion forced them back. The fire produced towering plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat region and continued to burn after dusk, more than four hours after the crash.

Officials didn't release information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.

The official said the Marines are taking the lead in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

