Bones Found Near Wreck Of Last Bomber Built In Tulsa During World War II

Divers have located human bones near the wreckage of a U.S. bomber " Tulsamerican" that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in Croatia in 1944.More >>
Divers have located human bones near the wreckage of a U.S. bomber " Tulsamerican" that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in Croatia in 1944.More >>
Three people are being held on first-degree murder complaints in the Cherokee County jail. They're accused of beating a man to death with a rake in the Welling area Monday.More >>
Three people are being held on first-degree murder complaints in the Cherokee County jail. They're accused of beating a man to death with a rake in the Welling area Monday.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!