3 Jailed In Cherokee County Garden Rake Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

3 Jailed In Cherokee County Garden Rake Murder

Posted: Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two women and one man were arrested for first-degree murder after a man was beaten to death with a garden rake in Cherokee County Monday, July 10, 2017.

John William Johnson, 40; Stephanie Barshear Johnson, 27, and 42-year-old Lilah Foresman are in jail in connection to the death of James Andrew Clay.

Undersheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were called to the Etta Bend area off South Welling Road around 1 p.m. after hearing of a badly beaten man at that location. Investigators said John Johnson and the 46-year-old victim got into an argument earlier in the day somewhere else, and the fight continued at Etta Bay.

"The argument turned physical and at some point, Clay was struck with a garden rake," a news release states.

Chennault said they are waiting on a report from the medical examiner's office that officially determines the cause of death. Then results of their investigation will be sent to the district attorney.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with knowledge of Clay's death to call investigators David Craig or Chris Grizzle at 918-456-2583.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.