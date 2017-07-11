3 Jailed In Cherokee County Garden Rake Murder

Three people are being held on first-degree murder complaints in the Cherokee County jail. They're accused of beating a man to death with a rake in the Welling area Monday.More >>
Federal investigators believe an explosion at an Air Force Recruiting office in Bixby late Monday appears to be an act of domestic terrorism.More >>
