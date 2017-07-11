Wagoner County Sheriff Rescues Deer Stuck In Mud

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot spent some of his free time helping rescue a deer while out on a fishing trip.

The video was posted on the Wagoner County Sheriff's Facebook page.

In the video, you can see him using an oar to try to help a doe that got stuck in the mud along a creek bed.

He got it free, then got back on the boat to give it some room.

The doe did eventually get up and run away.