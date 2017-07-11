Skiatook Man Charged With Manslaughter Facing Extradition To Flo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Skiatook Man Charged With Manslaughter Facing Extradition To Florida

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 33-year-old Skiatook man charged in an April 2017 deadly crash near Sperry is now facing possible extradition to Florida.

Jail records show Joshua Abel has been in jail since mid-April.  It also shows shows Abel has an outstanding warrant out of Florida.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say on April 4th Abel went left of center on Highway 11 at 103rd Street North and hit a car head-on.  A woman in the car died.

4/7/2017 Related Story: Woman Killed In Sperry Highway Crash

Josh Abel was charged with first-degree manslaughter following that crash and a DUI charge has since been dismissed.  

The jail shows there the warrant is out of Escambia County, Florida.  It's not clear what that case involves.

