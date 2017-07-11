Person Of Interest Sought In Tulsa Store Larceny

Police detectives are looking for an woman who fled a store in the 1100 block of North Sheridan in June with a cart full of merchandise.

They said the woman ran to an early 2000 Chevy Impala while store employees tried to get the vehicle's license plate number. Police said the employees were unable to get the tag number, but they said it was red and white in color.

Police said there was also duct tape holding up a rear passenger window of the Impala.

If you know the woman or something about the incident, you are asked to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.