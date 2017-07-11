14 Kids Injured After BA Church Bus Crashes In Missouri

A Broken Arrow church bus carrying 39 children and one adult turned over as it was approaching the entrance of a church camp in Missouri on Monday.

The children were traveling to a church camp in Camden County, Missouri when the crash happened. The pastor, Alex Himaya, said one tire slipped off the road and the bus rolled on its side.

The Church At BattleCreek posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that 13 of the kids were injured with bumps, bruises and scrapes, and one child was taken to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital to be checked out after bumping his head.

In a news release, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said on July 10 at about 4:45 p.m., they began to receive multiple calls about a bus on its side on a state road leading to the Windermere Church Camp.

Multiple Missouri emergency responders and units responded to the crash site, Camden County Sheriff's Office reports.

"It appears that all of them are okay and I just want to thank the Lord. I want you to pray with us and pray that God will take care of our camp this week," Himaya said.

The driver of the bus wasn't injured, the church said.