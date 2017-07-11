Tulsa Parents Arrested After Children Found Living In Feces

An investigation into possible domestic abuse led to the arrest of a Tulsa couple for felony child neglect Monday, July 10.

Anthony Worley and Rachael Marie Worley were arrested after officers said they found the couple's three children living in a house with deplorable conditions, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to the home after hospital staff suspected Rachael Worley was being abused. She went to a Broken Arrow hospital with bruises, a spinal compression fracture and cuts on her feet from broken glass, the report states. Police said she told hospital workers her husband Anthony had forced himself onto her sexually in the past.

The Department of Human Services and TPD went to the couple's house in the 1500 block of East 68th Court. The arresting officer said the Worleys let them in to the home where three children were also living.

Police said there was dog feces ground into the carpet and in the children's bedrooms. Rat feces was found on the stove and in the refrigerator, the arrest report said. There wasn't much food in the house but most of it was old and crusty. The sink was filled with dirty dishes, and the stove covered with food, police said.

"The small of the house was overpower," an officer said. "The smell of feces was very, very strong."

None of the beds had any sheets or blankets. The only blanket in the girl's room had been used to cover up a "very large pile of partially liquid dog feces," police said.

Authorities said only one of the bathrooms in the house was working. It was dirty and had flies. The other bathroom had a toilet filled with feces and toilet paper but no water, according to police.

The children had dried feces on them from the animals, police said.

Both parents said they knew the condition of the home was unsafe for their children. Anthony Worley, 33, and Rachael Worley, 32, had both been released on bond.