Tulsa Grocery Store Owner Facing Foreclosure

The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation is foreclosing on a north Tulsa grocery store.

The TEDC filed foreclosure papers at the end of June against the owner of the Gateway Market in the 1600 block of North Peoria.

It claims Antonio Perez still owes them $1.4-million on their loan to him.

Court documents also show he hasn't been paying his taxes.

The Gateway Market came close to having to shut its doors in 2014 due to a lack of business.

10/4/2014 Related Story: Gateway Market Reopens Doors In North Tulsa

Perez spoke to News On 6 and we will hear from him on News On 6 at 5 p.m.