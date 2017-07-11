Tulsa Grocery Store Owner Facing Foreclosure - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Grocery Store Owner Facing Foreclosure

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation is foreclosing on a north Tulsa grocery store.

The TEDC filed foreclosure papers at the end of June against the owner of the Gateway Market in the 1600 block of North Peoria.  

It claims Antonio Perez still owes them $1.4-million on their loan to him.

Court documents also show he hasn't been paying his taxes.

The Gateway Market came close to having to shut its doors in 2014 due to a lack of business.

10/4/2014 Related Story: Gateway Market Reopens Doors In North Tulsa

Perez spoke to News On 6 and we will hear from him on News On 6 at 5 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.