Verdigris Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A 31-year-old Verdigris woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a first-degree manslaughter complaint for the death of her 7-year-old niece, who died in a motorcycle crash in May, Verdigris Police said.

Roxana Estrella-Saldana was charged July 11, 2017, with first-degree manslaughter in Rogers County.

She is currently in the Rogers County jail, said Verdigris Police Asst. Chief Darris Hester.

The 7-year-old girl died in the crash on May 7, 2017, after the motorcycle she was riding on with her aunt, Estrella-Saldana, went off the road into a steep ditch. The girl died after being crushed under her aunt and the motorcycle, police said.

In May, investigators suspected alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Hester confirmed to News On 6 that Estrella Saldana tested positive for alcohol in her system, as her BAC was .06 but that was several hours after the crash.

Neither Estrella-Saldana nor the little girl was wearing helmets.