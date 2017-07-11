Verdigris Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Motorcycle Cr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Verdigris Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 31-year-old Verdigris woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a first-degree manslaughter complaint for the death of her 7-year-old niece, who died in a motorcycle crash in May, Verdigris Police said.

Roxana Estrella-Saldana was charged July 11, 2017, with first-degree manslaughter in Rogers County. 

She is currently in the Rogers County jail, said Verdigris Police Asst. Chief Darris Hester. 

The 7-year-old girl died in the crash on May 7, 2017, after the motorcycle she was riding on with her aunt, Estrella-Saldana, went off the road into a steep ditch. The girl died after being crushed under her aunt and the motorcycle, police said. 

5/8/2017 Related Story: 7-Year-Old Verdigris Girl Killed In Motorcycle Crash With Aunt

In May, investigators suspected alcohol may have contributed to the crash. 

Hester confirmed to News On 6 that Estrella Saldana tested positive for alcohol in her system, as her BAC was .06 but that was several hours after the crash. 

Neither Estrella-Saldana nor the little girl was wearing helmets. 

