FBI Investigating Explosion At Bixby Air Force Recruiting Center

An apparent pipe bomb was set off at the Bixby Air Force Recruiting Center Monday night.

The FBI has been called into investigate a pipe bomb explosion outside an Air Force recruiting center near 101st and Memorial in Bixby. Police said the pipe bomb went off around 10:30 p.m. Monday, July 10.

Special Agent Jessi Rice said Bixby police did an excellent job of securing the scene and starting the investigation. They called in Tulsa's bomb squad to help clear the scene and make sure there were no other devices in the area.

Those agencies, the ATF and the FBI processed evidence at the center for several hours before finishing up around 5:30 a.m.

Rice said they are not investigating the explosion as an act of domestic terrorism but as a criminal act with an explosive device.

"At this point we don't know if it was a disgruntled employee, an act of domestic terrorism, just someone playing games," Rice said.

Rice said they have a few leads but have not confirmed a suspect yet. They are canvassing the area looking for surveillance video. They have witnesses who reported a motorcycle seen leaving the area, and agents are following up on that lead, she said.

There was an act of vandalism at the Air Force National Guard Recruiting Station over the weekend, she said, and they are looking into whether the incidents are related.

Investigators will also reconstruct the explosive device, the agent said.

No one was inside the recruiting center when the pipe bomb went off, and no one was injured. Some vehicles in the parking lot were damaged.

Whether the act was criminal or political, the person who set the bomb will face federal charges, Rice said. The act was made against the military which the FBI takes very seriously, the agent said.