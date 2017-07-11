Motorcyclist Found Shot, Dead On Highway 99 In Osage County

A motorcyclist was found dead on Highway 99 south of Highway 11 in Osage County Tuesday morning.

Osage County Sheriff's Office deputies found the man's body after responding to a call for a possible motorcycle accident with injuries.

The man's body had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Osage County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Jana Sellers.

The death is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office is not looking for suspects.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of family.