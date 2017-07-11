State House District 76 And City of Glenpool To Hold Special Ele - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State House District 76 And City of Glenpool To Hold Special Elections

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

State House District 76 will hold a Special Primary Election on August 8. The City of Glenpool will also hold a Special Utility Franchise Election on the same day. 

Tulsa County voters that want an absentee ballot mailed to them on Election Day should apply now, according to County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. 

Freeman stressed that although the Election Board can accept applications until August 2, voters should apply early. 

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office, located at 555 N. Denver Avenue in Tulsa. You can also submit an electronic ballot at www.elections.ok.gov. 

All ballots must be in possession of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. 

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several advantages to absentee voters in some categories,” Freeman said.

