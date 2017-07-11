North Tulsa Community Organizer Asks Shooting Witnesses To Come - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

North Tulsa Community Organizer Asks Shooting Witnesses To Come Forward

Chantel Mack and Michael Daniels were gunned down Sunday at a Tulsa park. Chantel Mack and Michael Daniels were gunned down Sunday at a Tulsa park.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A North Tulsa man and community organizer is outraged after a two people were shot and killed at a Tulsa park.

He's pleading for witnesses to come forward.

The shooting happened at Crawford Park Sunday, July 9 where two separate events were going on - one with a church, the other with a car club.

7/10/2017 Related Story: Police Name Man, Woman Killed At Tulsa Park

The scene off North Hartford where 20-year-old Chantel Mack and 39-year-old Michael Daniels were gunned down has many both devastated and frustrated.

"Stop being a coward, pulling a gun and shooting into a whole crowd of people. That's a coward. You're a punk," said Richard Baxter, a community organizer and founder of 'Racism Stinks.'

Baxter was at the scene of the shooting shortly after it happened, hoping to be there for his community.

"Having thing like this happen is like a setback," Baxter said. 

Baxter is now urging witnesses to come forward.

"I was somebody who was in the streets, doing illegal activities, doing wrong and I know about the no "snitching" culture," he said. 

He said people fear being labeled a snitch but said telling what you witnessed and rolling over on your friends are two different things.

"Coming forward and telling the truth, you shouldn't have any fear because that's not snitching," he said.

Baxter said it's frustrating to watch these families hurting while knowing more could be done.

And he's asking for others to stand with him.

"We have to be the change, we have to take action," Baxter said. "I need all the black men in North Tulsa who are not standing for this crap to come forward and to call me. I'm just saying, 'step up, it's the right thing to do.'"

Baxter said he wants to work on conflict resolution in the community.

If you have information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

