Oklahoma Department Of Human Services Announces Program Cuts

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is reducing services to children, senior citizens and residents with disabilities as it deals with what its director says is $30 million in budget cuts to the agency.

DHS officials announced the cuts Tuesday.

Although the Legislature increased appropriations to the agency by $18 million over last year's spending level, Director Ed Lake says the cumulative effects of previous cuts and increasing fixed costs led to the $30 million shortfall.

Lake says a freeze on child care subsidies will eliminate assistance to about 1,000 children and their families. Also, senior citizens and adults and children with disabilities will see a reduction in the number of hours of services that they receive each week.

The agency also is reducing reimbursement rates to foster families.

