FBI Continues Investigation Into Bixby Air Force Station Bombing

The FBI continues to investigate a bombing at an Air Force recruiting station in Bixby.

7/11/2017 Related Story: FBI Confirms Arrest In Explosion At Bixby Air Force Recruiting Center

A pipe bomb left at a U.S. Air Force Recruiting office near 106th and Memorial left the front door, the inside office and a car damaged.

No one was hurt.

"Obviously it's terrible someone would do that, but thankfully no one was hurt and it looked like a pretty easy cleanup," said Seth Barnett, of Barnett Music Exchange, a music store two doors away from the recruiting station.

Investigators finished working at the site overnight.

7/11/2017 Related Story: Explosion Damages Bixby Air Force Recruiting Office

The FBI says they took the evidence back to try and reconstruct the device used in the explosion.

"The fact that it was an explosive device, that was legitimate, that caused damage, that kicks it up a few notches,' FBI Special Agent Jessi Rice said.

The FBI took a person of interest into custody at the Sand Dollar apartments in Tulsa.

He was later identified as 28-year-old Benjamin Don Roden.

Michael Johnston has lived at the apartments for about six years.

"It's usually pretty quiet most of the time. We've not had much problems here at all. Good folks, you know," Johnston said.

The FBI called this a quick resolution because of so many partners including the Tulsa Police Department, Bixby Police Department and others.

"It's an ongoing investigation. There's still a lot of work for us left to do," said Kathryn Peterson, FBI special agent in charge.

Roden will likely face federal charges.