Owasso Shooting Suspect Arrested In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Owasso Shooting Suspect Arrested In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police arrested Isiah Hall at the Westminster Apartments in Tulsa. Tulsa Police arrested Isiah Hall at the Westminster Apartments in Tulsa.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An Owasso shooting suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Tulsa Police arrested Isiah Hall at the Westminster Apartments in Tulsa.

Hall is believed to be involved in the shooting of a man at the Whataburger at 96th Street North and Highway 169 in December 2016.

2/1/2017 Related Story: Owasso Police Name Suspect In Whataburger Parking Lot Shooting

Tulsa Police said Hall was also involved in the shooting death of Darryl Robinson in January 2017.

They said that shooting was justified as Robinson was armed and attempting a robbery at the time.

1/16/2017 Related Story: Police Identify Homicide Victim Shot At Norberg Park In Tulsa

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.