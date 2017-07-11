Owasso Shooting Suspect Arrested In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested Isiah Hall at the Westminster Apartments in Tulsa.

An Owasso shooting suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Hall is believed to be involved in the shooting of a man at the Whataburger at 96th Street North and Highway 169 in December 2016.

Tulsa Police said Hall was also involved in the shooting death of Darryl Robinson in January 2017.

They said that shooting was justified as Robinson was armed and attempting a robbery at the time.

