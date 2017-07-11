Sand Springs BMX Course Offers Family-Friendly Fun, Safe Place F - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs BMX Course Offers Family-Friendly Fun, Safe Place For Kids To Ride Bikes

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The Sand Springs BMX Course is open to everyone. 

Organizers say it's a great way to try something different and a safe place for kids to ride their bikes while being supervised.

"It's a sport that really accommodates kids to be able to get out and really enjoy themselves on a bicycle,” said John Schaffitzel.

If you don’t have a bike or helmet, they will loan you both for free on your first visit.

The most popular age group is eight to ten-year-olds.

Races cost $10 and year-round memberships are $60 dollars. Memberships allow you to ride any of the BMX courses around the country.

July Schedule 

7/11, 7/18, 7/25: Practice is from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Races, with your age group and experience level, follow right after.

For complete details, visit the following links: Sand Springs BMX

  • NewsMore>>

  • Owasso Homicide Suspect Arrested In Tulsa

    Owasso Homicide Suspect Arrested In Tulsa

    An Owasso homicide suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night. Tulsa Police arrested Isiah Hall at the Westminster Apartments in Tulsa.

    More >>

    An Owasso homicide suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night. Tulsa Police arrested Isiah Hall at the Westminster Apartments in Tulsa.

    More >>

  • Vacant Seats Prompt Costly Special Elections

    Vacant Seats Prompt Costly Special Elections

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    With three special elections underway on Tuesday, Oklahomans are paying for the second, third and fourth time to fill seats left empty by Republican lawmakers, with more than a half dozen more elections on the way.  In all, seven seats were vacated this year. 

    More >>

    With three special elections underway on Tuesday, Oklahomans are paying for the second, third and fourth time to fill seats left empty by Republican lawmakers, with more than a half dozen more elections on the way.  In all, seven seats were vacated this year. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.