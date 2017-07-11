Sand Springs BMX Course Offers Family-Friendly Fun, Safe Place For Kids To Ride Bikes

The Sand Springs BMX Course is open to everyone.

Organizers say it's a great way to try something different and a safe place for kids to ride their bikes while being supervised.

"It's a sport that really accommodates kids to be able to get out and really enjoy themselves on a bicycle,” said John Schaffitzel.

If you don’t have a bike or helmet, they will loan you both for free on your first visit.

The most popular age group is eight to ten-year-olds.

Races cost $10 and year-round memberships are $60 dollars. Memberships allow you to ride any of the BMX courses around the country.

July Schedule

7/11, 7/18, 7/25: Practice is from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Races, with your age group and experience level, follow right after.

For complete details, visit the following links: Sand Springs BMX