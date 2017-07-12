Another Hot Day With A Chance For Storms Across Green Country

No major changes are expected for our area regarding the short term: warm and muggy weather will remain with highs in the mid to upper-90s this afternoon along with heat index values nearing 100 to 105. A weak trough will be nearing part of eastern Oklahoma over the next 36 hours with a few pulse-type storms across far southeastern or east-central sections. This chance remains near or less than 10% for locations south of I-40 and east of highway 69 and will continue both today and tomorrow for these areas. Some of the Hi-Res models also paint one or two cells closer to NE Oklahoma later today. I’ll expand this low pop into most of eastern Oklahoma but the chance remains extremely low and will be represented by a text mention on the big 7 day planner.

Stay Connected With The News On 6

The mid-level ridge of high pressure currently in control of the state will retro to the west the next few days and should allow another small window of northwest flow for the region Friday through the weekend. This means a few showers and storms will remain possible for the metro and surrounding region beginning Friday, topping out Saturday morning, and then also near or southwest of the metro Sunday. Temperatures this weekend may drop a few degrees with highs projected from the mid to upper 80s across northern Oklahoma to the lower 90s across the south. A weak boundary may also attempt to slide southward and may stall somewhere across northern Oklahoma either Friday or Saturday with east to northeast winds for a few locations along or north of highway 412 this weekend. The air mass is not expected to change greatly and will keep the tropical to muggy weather across eastern Oklahoma this weekend. The minor reduction in daytime highs will also support a minor reduction in the heat index.

WARN Interactive Radar

As we move into next week most data support another mid-level ridge developing near or slightly north of the state and then expanding the center into the southern U.S. for most of the week. This should keep the big storm systems out and the heat and humidity remaining across the state next week.

Weather Alerts

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone