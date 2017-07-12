Another Hot Day With A Chance For Storms Across Green Country

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
No major changes are expected for our area regarding the short term: warm and muggy weather will remain with highs in the mid to upper-90s this afternoon along with heat index values nearing 100 to 105.More >>
No major changes are expected for our area regarding the short term: warm and muggy weather will remain with highs in the mid to upper-90s this afternoon along with heat index values nearing 100 to 105.More >>
We continue with our typical summertime pattern for the state, at least for the next few days, before the mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to slide slightly west Friday into the weekend.More >>
We continue with our typical summertime pattern for the state, at least for the next few days, before the mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to slide slightly west Friday into the weekend.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!