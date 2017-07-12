Tulsa Man In Custody After Explosion At Recruiting Office In Bixby

News On 6 has learned more about a 28-year-old Tulsa man arrested by the FBI in connection with a pipe bomb explosion outside the Air Force recruiting center in Bixby late Monday.

Benjamin Roden is being held in the Tulsa County jail.

FBI agents found Roden at the Sand Dollar Apartments near 61st and Riverside Tuesday afternoon and took him into custody.

The FBI is expected to release more information about Roden and they say federal charges could be filed as soon as Wednesday.

In a news conference Tuesday, the FBI says a pipe bomb went off in front of the Air Force office, damaging the front of the building and several nearby cars.

Police also say a car was vandalized at the same location last week and FBI believes the two cases could be connected.

News On 6 has looked at Roden's Facebook page and noticed a Sunday post.

"That government vehicle looks beautiful setting outside that office in tulsa. That is how I am going to make up for 2 years 7 months without a job and harassment."

At this point, it is not clear what Benjamin Roden meant by the post.