Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Investigators Work To Solve 1998 Murder

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

On Tuesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's Cold Case Task Force returned to the scene of a murder which happened 19 years ago.

Investigators were out in a west Tulsa field where Dena Dean was found dead back in June of 1998.

TCSO posted photos on Twitter showing investigators using a drone over the area.

Dena Dean was 16 years old when she went missing and was later found dead.

Since the sheriff's office established the Cold Case Task Force, they have hinted that they're getting closer to making an arrest.

2/26/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Family Hopes For Break In 18-Year-Old Cold Case Of Murdered Daughter

The Dena Dean investigation is one of 26 cold cases the investigators are working on.  If you have any information about the Dean case you can call 918-596-5723 or Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

