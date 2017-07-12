Elderly Oklahoma Man Killed Making U-Turn On Kansas Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Elderly Oklahoma Man Killed Making U-Turn On Kansas Highway

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
LABETTE COUNTY, Kansas -

An elderly Ochelata man was killed in a crash Tuesday, July 11 in Labette County, Kansas. Kansas Highway Patrol said Burl Speer was trying to make a U-turn on Highway 166 when he was killed.

The 82-year-old man was driving westbound on the highway near Harper Road when he tried to turn around, a collision report states. A Caney, Kansas woman hit his car which flipped onto the driver's side, troopers said.

The report states Speer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Bobbi J. Maine, was injured and taken to the hospital. Her passengers, 27-year-old Janetta R. Maine and 19-year-old Ernest R. Maine, were also injured. 

The report does not give their conditions, just that they were transported to area hospitals. All three were wearing safety belts, troopers said.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
