Elderly Oklahoma Man Killed Making U-Turn On Kansas Highway

An elderly Ochelata man was killed in a crash Tuesday, July 11 in Labette County, Kansas. Kansas Highway Patrol said Burl Speer was trying to make a U-turn on Highway 166 when he was killed.

The 82-year-old man was driving westbound on the highway near Harper Road when he tried to turn around, a collision report states. A Caney, Kansas woman hit his car which flipped onto the driver's side, troopers said.

The report states Speer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Bobbi J. Maine, was injured and taken to the hospital. Her passengers, 27-year-old Janetta R. Maine and 19-year-old Ernest R. Maine, were also injured.

The report does not give their conditions, just that they were transported to area hospitals. All three were wearing safety belts, troopers said.