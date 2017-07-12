Two Struck, Killed While Changing Tire Along I-35

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were struck and killed while changing a vehicle's tire along Interstate 35 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the deadly collision happened just before 2 p.m. near Davis.

The OHP report says a 2008 Kia Rio with a flat tire was parked on the shoulder of the northbound I-35, partially blocking the inside lane of traffic.

Troopers said a 17-year-old from Killeen, Texas, was struck and killed by an oncoming SUV, as was 47-year-old Shane Miller of Hutchinson, Kansas. Both were changing the car's flat tire when they were hit.

The driver of the 2017 Chevy Tahoe, Judy Blain of Weatherford, Texas was treated and released from a nearby hospital.