Tulsa Group Announces City's Winning Flag Design

These were the three finalists

After months of deliberations and voting, the Tulsa group behind the redesign of the city's flag has announced the flag design winner, which received 51 percent of the votes.

In a tweet, the Tulsa Flag group thanked everyone who voted and posted a photo of the flag.

YOUR WINNER IS... Thanks for casting your vote for you favorite flag design. We received over 8,000 votes, and the winner flag had 51% pic.twitter.com/KDGbHUJ9uk — #TulsaFlag (@tulsaflag) July 12, 2017

More than 8,000 votes were cast, Tulsa Flag said.

The group of seven behind the push for a new flag started with 400 designs and got it down to 25.

Brand experts, fashion experts, and art historians spent four hours in a room to select the top three, and the public voted on those to select the top pick.

5/3/2017 Related Story: Votes Pour In Despite Negative Reaction To Tulsa Flag Designs