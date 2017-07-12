Tulsa Group Announces City's Winning Flag Design - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Group Announces City's Winning Flag Design

Posted: Updated:
This flag received 51 percent of the votes. This flag received 51 percent of the votes.
These were the three finalists These were the three finalists
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After months of deliberations and voting, the Tulsa group behind the redesign of the city's flag has announced the flag design winner, which received 51 percent of the votes. 

In a tweet, the Tulsa Flag group thanked everyone who voted and posted a photo of the flag. 

More than 8,000 votes were cast, Tulsa Flag said. 

The group of seven behind the push for a new flag started with 400 designs and got it down to 25.

Brand experts, fashion experts, and art historians spent four hours in a room to select the top three, and the public voted on those to select the top pick.

