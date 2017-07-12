Work Progressing On Tulsa's Newest Brewery

Coming this fall, there will be a sixth brewery open for business between Tulsa's Pearl District and the Kendall Whittier Neighborhood.

The Cabin Boys Brewery is located at 7th and Utica. It is run by a group of Tulsans who are all about serving the community.

Thousands of square feet of what use to be body shop is being transformed into the Cabin Boys Brewery by Austin, Ryan and Lisa. Ryan has the entrepreneurial background, Lisa is a trained artist and Austin is a master brewer.

Cabin Boys will open alongside other new breweries, Renaissance at 12th and Lewis and Heirloom Rustic Ales on East Admiral.

"The social culture is changing its different now and cool to be part of the change," said Ryan Arnold.

Expect a soft opening by the end of September with the official opening set for sometime in October.