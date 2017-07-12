Tulsa Police Seeks Man Suspected Of Using Stolen Credit Card

TPD detectives are seeking the identity of this man.

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest. Detectives released a photo of a man they said used a stolen credit card to purchase items from a local business.

Anyone with information about the man or if you know who he is, contact Det. Cpl. Matt Rose at 918-596-1220 or email him at mrose@cityoftulsa.org.

Those with information may remain anonymous by calling 918-596-COPS. Ref. case #2017-038240.