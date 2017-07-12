Three People Charged With Child Neglect In Owasso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Three People Charged With Child Neglect In Owasso

Posted: Updated:
Court documents show Timothy Watson, Dina Delong and Veronica McGuire have all been charged with one count of child neglect. Court documents show Timothy Watson, Dina Delong and Veronica McGuire have all been charged with one count of child neglect.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Three people in Owasso are being charged with child neglect.

Court documents show Veronica McGuire, Dina Delong, and Timothy Watson have all been charged with one count of child neglect.

7/10/2017 Related Story: Man Jailed In Owasso Child Neglect Case Defended By Supporters

Owasso Police say they were dispatched to an apartment the three share for a domestic dispute.

7/8/2017 Related Story: Owasso Domestic Dispute Leads To Child Endangerment Arrests

When they arrived, officers found the apartment was infested with roaches and that the roaches were even in Watson's 22-month-old baby boy's crib.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.