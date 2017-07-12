Three People Charged With Child Neglect In Owasso

Court documents show Timothy Watson, Dina Delong and Veronica McGuire have all been charged with one count of child neglect.

Court documents show Veronica McGuire, Dina Delong, and Timothy Watson have all been charged with one count of child neglect.

Owasso Police say they were dispatched to an apartment the three share for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officers found the apartment was infested with roaches and that the roaches were even in Watson's 22-month-old baby boy's crib.