Garden Railroad Layouts Are Available This Week In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Everything you ever wanted to know about Garden Railroad layouts and how to create your own is available this week here in Tulsa. 

The exhibit hall at the Renaissance Hotel has been taken over by the Garden Railroad folks. 

The national convention is in town. The first time it's ever been in Tulsa. They have various kinds of train-related things there. 

There are egg liners and there are vendors that just sell little characters climbing ladders as well. 

If you have a guy on a ladder, you have to have a house. Michael Niebaum is the man for the job. He'll build you whatever kind of building for your garden layout. 

Bob Buttram used to fish and now he has a yard full of trains. 

"Started off I got rid of my bass coat and fifth wheel and all those things I'd go to the lake with," said Buttram. 

There's a chance you might get hooked too!

The hall is open to the public Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
