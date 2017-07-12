Derailed Train Blocks Road In Wagoner County

A train loaded with coal derailed Wednesday afternoon near Okay, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said.

WCSO said six of the train's cars derailed a little after 3 p.m. on July 12 in the area of 100th Street and 90th Street.

No injuries were reported, but the cars were blocking the road.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies, the Okay Fire Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were working the scene.

No word yet on what caused the train to derail.