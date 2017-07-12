Family Remembers Life, Not Death, Of Man Killed By Rake In Chero - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Family Remembers Life, Not Death, Of Man Killed By Rake In Cherokee County

Posted: Updated:
Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened. Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened.
Deputies arrested John Johnson, Stephanie Brashears and Lyla Foreman. Deputies arrested John Johnson, Stephanie Brashears and Lyla Foreman.
Clay’s stepdaughter, Lisa Gregoire, said no one deserves to die the way her stepdad did. Clay’s stepdaughter, Lisa Gregoire, said no one deserves to die the way her stepdad did.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Investigators are working to learn new details in the death of a Tahlequah man who was beaten to death with a rake.

Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened.

Clay’s stepdaughter, Lisa Gregoire, said no one deserves to die the way her stepdad did.

“He was a really good guy. He was good to everybody,” she said.

Clay married Gregoire's mom 10 years ago, but she’s known him for as long as she can remember.

“Love my dad to death, but he was a dad figure,” Gregoire said. “He's been there for most of our life.”

Monday, Gregoire got a phone call that was hard to comprehend – that her stepdad was gone. She was told someone beat Clay to death with the end of a rake.

“I was shocked. I was shocked, scared. I wanted to hold my mom because I wanted to make sure she was okay,” she said.

Deputies arrested John Johnson, Stephanie Brashears and Lyla Foreman.

7/11/2017 Related Story: 3 Jailed In Cherokee County Garden Rake Murder

Cherokee County's undersheriff said the three got into argument with Clay, which escalated to the beating.

He said the weapon they used was a rake - an unbearable thought for those who loved him.

“Just, why,” Gregoire asked. “Why kill him? That's what I don't understand.”

Investigators don't have an answer, but they said all three suspects were there during the beating, they said it’s just unclear if all three had a role in the beating.

It's hard, but the family is trying to focus on Clay's life, not his death.

He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

His stepdaughter said life won't be the same without him.

“We miss him. And we all do love him. I know that he's in a better place, but it's sad,” Gregoire said.

Clay's family said they're working on memorial service arrangements.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.