Tulsa County Deputy Involved In Crash That Sent 1 To Hospital

A Tulsa County deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Sapulpa Police, the deputy was driving north on Highway 97 when a woman facing west pulled out from Highway 166.

They said she went left in front of the deputy and that’s when the crash happened.

Witnesses told Sapulpa Police the deputy was speeding, but officers said they don’t know if that is the case right now.

The woman driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said her car is totaled.

The deputy has a small scratch. His car has “extensive damages,” police said.

No names have been released at this time.