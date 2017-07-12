Security Guard Gets Deferred Sentence For Accidental Shooting At Tulsa Gun Show

Brian Pounds was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm after he pointed a gun at the Wanenmacher Gun Show while serving as a security guard and pulled the trigger.

A former Tulsa County reserve deputy had his sentence deferred following an accidental shooting at a gun show in April.

Brian Pounds was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm after he pointed a gun at the Wanenmacher Gun Show while serving as a security guard and pulled the trigger.

A live round in the gun hit a wall, ricocheted and hit another security guard in the hand.