Jenks Martial Arts Students Compete For National Championship

By: Garrett Powders, NewsOn6.com
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Wednesday was the final night of practice before 21 students from the Jenks Martial Arts Academy head to Louisiana to compete for a national championship.

This weekend, the students will compete with 500 others in sparring, grappling and demo teams at the UTA grand nationals in Shreveport.

There will also be a special competition for the most powerful kicks and hand strikes.

"It’s exciting to see these guys put themselves on the line with the risk of losing. It takes a lot of courage to do that," said Chief Instructor Justin Dunham.

Three instructors from Jenks will also be testing for high ranks. Two will be trying for 4th-degree and one for 5th-degree black belts.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
