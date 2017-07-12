Jenks Martial Arts Students Compete For National Championship

Wednesday was the final night of practice before 21 students from the Jenks Martial Arts Academy head to Louisiana to compete for a national championship.

This weekend, the students will compete with 500 others in sparring, grappling and demo teams at the UTA grand nationals in Shreveport.

There will also be a special competition for the most powerful kicks and hand strikes.

"It’s exciting to see these guys put themselves on the line with the risk of losing. It takes a lot of courage to do that," said Chief Instructor Justin Dunham.

Three instructors from Jenks will also be testing for high ranks. Two will be trying for 4th-degree and one for 5th-degree black belts.