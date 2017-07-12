Tulsa Public Schools Holds Career Fair, Looks To Hire Teachers

As newly elected Karen Gaddis prepares for her new role as a state representative, Tulsa Public Schools is looking to hire teachers.

The district held a meet and greet career fair today to help those who want to teach learn more about the schools and get certified.

Three breakout sessions were held for special education, elementary education and secondary subjects.

"I think it's a good way for people who think they want to be teachers to get a chance in a non-stressful environment to talk to people about education," said Nicolette Nikki Dennis, principal of Will Rogers College Jr. & Sr. High School.

Dennis says about 50 to 100 people showed up and says she thinks she found at least one person she's going to hire.