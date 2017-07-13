Teen Killed During Tulsa Fireworks Stand Robbery Laid To Rest

The funeral for a teen who was shot and killed during a Tulsa fireworks stand robbery is planned for Thursday afternoon.

Jake Ulrich's funeral will be at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel at 211 East Broadway starting at 2 p.m.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the fatal shooting. They say the 15-year-old and his older cousin, Jack, robbed a fireworks stand near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue on July 4th.

7/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Family Shaken After Death Of 15-Year-Old At Firework Stand

Jack Ulrich was questioned and released by sheriff's office investigators after turning himself in several days after his cousin's death.

According to the sheriff's office, Jake and Jack Ulrich grabbed a $600 box of fireworks and ran, then Johnny Mize Jr. - the stand owner's son - jumped into the bed of their truck and shot and killed Jake.

Johnny Mize said the men were armed and fired back at his son as they ran. Jack Ulrich told News On 6, he and his younger cousin didn't have a gun.

7/6/2017 Related Story: Cousin Speaks To News On 6 About Attempted Robbery: 'I Didn't Have A Firearm'

A check of the Tulsa County jail Thursday morning shows neither Jack Ulrich nor Johnny Mize, Jr. in jail, and court records don't show any charges against either of them.