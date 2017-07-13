Teen Killed During Tulsa Fireworks Stand Robbery Laid To Rest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Teen Killed During Tulsa Fireworks Stand Robbery Laid To Rest

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The funeral for a teen who was shot and killed during a Tulsa fireworks stand robbery is planned for Thursday afternoon.

Jake Ulrich's funeral will be at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel at 211 East Broadway starting at 2 p.m.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the fatal shooting. They say the 15-year-old and his older cousin, Jack, robbed a fireworks stand near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue on July 4th.

7/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Family Shaken After Death Of 15-Year-Old At Firework Stand

Jack Ulrich was questioned and released by sheriff's office investigators after turning himself in several days after his cousin's death.

According to the sheriff's office, Jake and Jack Ulrich grabbed a $600 box of fireworks and ran, then Johnny Mize Jr. - the stand owner's son - jumped into the bed of their truck and shot and killed Jake.

Johnny Mize said the men were armed and fired back at his son as they ran. Jack Ulrich told News On 6, he and his younger cousin didn't have a gun.

7/6/2017 Related Story: Cousin Speaks To News On 6 About Attempted Robbery: 'I Didn't Have A Firearm'

A check of the Tulsa County jail Thursday morning shows neither Jack Ulrich nor Johnny Mize, Jr.  in jail, and court records don't show any charges against either of them.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.