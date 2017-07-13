An Affair Of The Heart Kicks Off Friday At Tulsa's Expo Square

Thousands are expected to got shopping at An Affair Of The Heart at Tulsa's Expo Square on starting Friday.

Organizers say more than 450 vendors from 22 states will sell everything from jewelry, to clothes, home decorations and food.

The event which is celebrating its 22nd anniversary runs all weekend long.

An $8 ticket, will get you in all three days. And $1 from every ticket sold online will be donated to the Food for Kids program.

News On 6 will also be there at the River Spirit Expo building located at 4145 East 21st Street on Friday. Stop by our booth between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and meet Terry Hood, Craig Day, Rich Lenz, Dave Davis, Joseph Holloway and Annie Chang.

We hope you stop by and spin our prize wheel as well. News On 6 will also be collecting money for Food for Kids with all the money you donate, Don Carlton will match up to $3,000.

An Affair Of The Heart has also posted a time-lapse video of the show on You Tube.