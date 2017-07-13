An Affair Of The Heart Kicks Off Friday At Tulsa's Expo Square - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

An Affair Of The Heart Kicks Off Friday At Tulsa's Expo Square

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thousands are expected to got shopping at An Affair Of The Heart at Tulsa's Expo Square on starting Friday.

Organizers say more than 450 vendors from 22 states will sell everything from jewelry, to clothes, home decorations and food.  

The event which is celebrating its 22nd anniversary runs all weekend long.

An $8 ticket, will get you in all three days.  And $1 from every ticket sold online will be donated to the Food for Kids program.

News On 6 will also be there at the River Spirit Expo building located at 4145 East 21st Street on Friday. Stop by our booth between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and meet Terry Hood, Craig Day, Rich Lenz, Dave Davis, Joseph Holloway and Annie Chang.

We hope you stop by and spin our prize wheel as well.  News On 6 will also be collecting money for Food for Kids with all the money you donate, Don Carlton will match up to $3,000. 

An Affair Of The Heart has also posted a time-lapse video of the show on You Tube.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.