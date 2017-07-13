Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon

Posted: Updated:
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman. It's hard to believe, but Food Network's website reveals the show is going into its 17th season.

Fans will soon get to see more of Ree, Ladd and the family's adventures on the ranch. The production company announced Thursday, July 13, that principal photography on the next season of the Pioneer Woman will start in mid July.

6/21/2017 Related Story: Pioneer Woman Hosts Patriotic Party On The Prairie July 4

Ree Drummond's empire has grown from a food blog about life on the family's Osage County ranch to include books, a cable cooking show and a huge restaurant and general store in Pawhuska. The Mercantile has seen thousands and thousands of visitors from all over the country.

Because the show is filmed on location in Osage County, they do get rebates through the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race

    Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race

    Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now.  Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing. Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register.  "Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great...

    More >>

    Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now.  Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing. Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register.  "Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great...

    More >>

  • Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon

    Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon

    Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman. 

    More >>

    Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.