Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon

Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now. Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing. Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register. "Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great...More >>
Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now. Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing. Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register. "Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great...More >>
Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman.More >>
Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!