Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now. 

Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing.

Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register. 

"Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great Raft Race Director.

This will be the third year that the race has been back, and Erkenbeck said he expects the number of spectators to increase even more than last year. 

9/5/2016 Related Story: Tulsa's Great Raft Race Underway On Arkansas River

"It keeps getting bigger and bigger, and we continue to add aspects to the race and to the after party," he said. "We hope the crowds continue to grow. We feel pretty confident with the new things we're adding that it'll be a really awesome party and we'll get that awesome attendance." 

Erkenbeck said the reason they started the race was that they wanted to have one big event in the river a year. 

"We have this amazing asset," he said. "We're just thankful it worked out that we can use the river, at least once a year."

The Great Raft Race committee is also asking for the public's help in deciding the design of the official 2017 race t-shirt. Click here to see the t-shirt designs and to vote. 

For more information about the Great Raft Race, visit their Facebook page or their website

  • NewsMore>>

  • Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race

    Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race

    Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now.  Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing. Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register.  "Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great...More >>
    Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now.  Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing. Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register.  "Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great...More >>

  • Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon

    Pioneer Woman's 17th Season Starts Filming Soon

    Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman. 

    More >>

    Filming will start in the next two weeks for the new season of Ree Drummond's TV show The Pioneer Woman. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.