Deadline Approaches For Tulsa's Great Raft Race

Tulsa's Great Raft Race is quickly approaching and registration is under way right now.

Race day is on Labor Day, September 4, 2017, and the registration deadline for the all-day Arkansas River race is nearing.

Registration is $55 per person until Saturday, July 15. After that, it goes up to $70 per person until August 15, which is the last day to register.

"Make sure you get in and save a little money before Sunday morning," said Seth Erkenbeck, Tulsa's Great Raft Race Director.

This will be the third year that the race has been back, and Erkenbeck said he expects the number of spectators to increase even more than last year.

"It keeps getting bigger and bigger, and we continue to add aspects to the race and to the after party," he said. "We hope the crowds continue to grow. We feel pretty confident with the new things we're adding that it'll be a really awesome party and we'll get that awesome attendance."

Erkenbeck said the reason they started the race was that they wanted to have one big event in the river a year.

"We have this amazing asset," he said. "We're just thankful it worked out that we can use the river, at least once a year."

The Great Raft Race committee is also asking for the public's help in deciding the design of the official 2017 race t-shirt. Click here to see the t-shirt designs and to vote.

For more information about the Great Raft Race, visit their Facebook page or their website.