Tulsa Dad Charged With Neglect After Son Falls From Vehicle

Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old Tulsa man with child neglect after his son fell out of his moving vehicle over the weekend.

Matthew Long was arrested following the incident at 41st and Sheridan on Saturday, July 8th.

Police said after the two-year-old child fell out, Long drove behind a nearby sporting goods store to throw away ammunition before returning to the scene.

While Long was gone, police said a witness picked up the child from the street while others called 911.

Jail records show Matthew Long is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond with a court appearance set for Friday, July 14th.