Rogers County Sheriff's Office Adds CO Detectors To Its SUVs

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says it's being proactive to protect its deputies from carbon monoxide fumes inside their patrol vehicles.

This comes after CBS News reported some law enforcement agencies across the country claim their Ford Explorers are making officers sick.

Ford Explorers Blamed For Alleged Carbon Monoxide Leaks That Sickened Cops

Rogers County has added carbon monoxide detectors to all its Ford Explorers to prevent problems.

The Austin, Texas Police Department says newly-released dash camera video shows the impact of carbon monoxide seeping into one of its Ford Explorers. The video shows an officer running off the road.

The Austin Police Department says six officers have been treated for carbon monoxide exposure in the last week.

Back in February - a police officer in Newport Beach, California, said he passed out in his Ford Explorer and crashed into a tree. He says the SUV made him sick.

In February, CBS News found more than 450 complaints involving 2011 to 2017 model year Ford Explorers, not just police units.

Ford says it's known about the situation since 2012 and in a statement to CBS said it has not found any carbon monoxide issue resulting from the design of its police interceptor utility vehicles.

"We have investigated and not found any carbon monoxide issue resulting from the design of our Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles. We know police modify these vehicles, which can contribute to exhaust-related issues. We have provided instructions to help seal these modifications and are ready to inspect any vehicles with this concern."

Amy Slanchik is in Claremore and will have more on this story on News On 6 at 5 p.m.