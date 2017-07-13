7 Taken Into Custody In Bristow Meth Bust

A three-month investigation of a meth distribution operation ended Wednesday in Bristow with seven people being taken into custody and warrants issued for six more, police said.

The Bristow Police Department, Drug Task Force and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigated the sale and distribution of illegal methamphetamine by 13 people, BPD said in a press release.

Bristow Police said Jadaya Tien Edmondson, Tara Nichole Bjornson, Daren Kyle Wood, Montie Lavein Pearson, Anthony Raul Bruner and Aaron Joe Murphy were arrested July 12 on various drug complaints. Tim Bethel was arrested on county warrants, BPD said.

Edmondson, Pearson, Bjornson, Bruner and Murphy were all arrested on complaints of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a park.

Pearson and Bjornson were also arrested on complaints of maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance, police said.

Wood was arrested for endeavoring to distribute a controlled and dangerous substance.

Police said while they were taking Edmondson into custody, officers located marijuana and meth in her car while her children were in it.

She faces additional charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Police said they are still actively seeking six people in the operation.