Sand Springs Teen Lives Dream At Tulsa Ballet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs Teen Lives Dream At Tulsa Ballet

Posted: Updated:
Sand Springs Teen Lives Dream At Tulsa Ballet Sand Springs Teen Lives Dream At Tulsa Ballet
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An 18-year-old from Sand Springs says she's living her dream.

"I've always wanted to dance with Tulsa Ballet," said TyLeigh Baughman.

She knows the hallways and studios at Tulsa Ballet like the back of her hand.

"I joined when I was 8 years old. As soon as I joined, I knew this is where I wanted to be," Baughman said.

She came to every summer camp, and she enrolled in the Ballet's Center For Dance Education. The staff could see she had something special.

"They started putting me ... working with the Second Company while I was still in school," Baughman said.

The second company is Tulsa Ballet II. It's the pre-professional company of Tulsa Ballet.

Then she was promoted. She joined second company full-time while in high school.

She finished high school online so she could devote full-time to dance. After a couple years, she got called to the boss's office.

"Oh my gosh, am I in trouble...?" Baughman said she thought.

Actually, she was the first Tulsa Ballet professional to have spent her whole career with Tulsa Ballet.

There may be another TBT professional in one of these studios, but Baughman will always be the first.

"I'm just pretty lucky to have grown up here," Baughman said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.