First Baptist Church Renovations To Be Completed By Easter

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A new major addition on First Baptist Tulsa in downtown should be done by next Easter, but now the building is just taken shape.

When it's done, this four-story building will fill the entire space between two existing buildings on Fourth and Detroit. 

This new building will cover $54,000 square feet. It's a preschool and children's ministry building and includes a new front entrance to the church on the Detroit side. It's costing $9.6 million and will be large enough to have classrooms for 350 children. 

This building will be built in two phases. The western side will go up four stories and be finished off with a roof, then the eastern side will go up. That's to limit the time a crane and steel has to be out front blocking part of the street. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
