Appeals Court Overturns Tulsa Man's Rape Sentence

A man convicted of rape will receive a different sentence.

Daniel Kelley was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 for raping a woman.

The victim died from unrelated health issues before Kelley's trial, but her statements were still used to convict him.

But an appeals court overturned Kelley's sentence, and it will be up to a Tulsa County district court to re-sentence him.