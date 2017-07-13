Tulsa Sergeant Turns Self In After He's Charged With Assaulting Officer

A Tulsa Police officer turned himself in Thursday after being charged with attacking another police officer on June 30.

Sergeant Dedlorn Sanders was off-duty when he punched an on-duty officer during a call for service, Sgt. Shane Tuell said.

He is facing a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of East 4th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two families with a common child had a disagreement as they prepared for the child's birthday party.

Sanders was called to assist his daughter, the mother of the child, the affidavit states.

As Sanders prepared to leave the party with the child in his car, Tulsa Police Officer Joshua Griffith stopped the car. Sanders was visibly upset, and was told that he could not leave until the other officers investigated the disturbance.

Griffith asked Sanders to calm down.

Sanders insisted that he was leaving after he approached the passenger's side window of a police vehicle occupied by Tulsa Officer Heath Brownell, who was in the driver's seat.

Brownell told Sanders he was not yet free to leave, and Sanders made his way to the driver's side window, the affidavit states.

Brownell drew his Taser because Sanders appeared to be getting ready to strike him as he walked toward.

But Police Chief Chuck Jordan was able to get Sanders away from the vehicle.

Sanders returned to his vehicle and told those nearby that he was leaving. As he began to enter the vehicle, however, Brownell grabbed Sanders' arm.

Sanders then punched Brownell in the face.

Tulsa police apprehended Sanders until he calmed down, but did not arrest him.

Sanders is being held in the Tulsa Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

The incident was captured on Griffith's dash camera, the affidavit states.

The District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation into the matter and determined the "incident warranted a felony charge," Tuell said.

Department policy doesn't allow officers to comment on pending charges against other officers, Tuell said.