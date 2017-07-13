Small Protests Becoming Routine At Tulsa Co. Jail

A small protest is happening weekly outside the Tulsa County Jail.

The "New Sanctuary Network is against the sheriff's office enforcing immigration laws and against having law abiding people picked up, because they're undocumented.

What's happening is that you have people in our community who have been arrested, many of them years ago, the situation and has been adjudicated and ICE enforcement gets their names and just go around and collect them.

The protesters plan to keep meeting outside the jail every Thursday at noon.