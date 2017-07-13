Tulsa Man Arrested For Throwing Hot Grease On Sister During Argument

Tulsa police arrested a man for throwing hot grease on his sister during an overnight argument near 21st and 129th east avenue.

Police say Donald Brown was frying chicken and got into argument with his sister. Investigators say it eventually escalated to where he threw the pan full of grease on her.

She suffered a large burn on her back but will be okay.